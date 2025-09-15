Charlie Kirk assassination: Suspect Tyler Robinson placed on ‘special watch’ at Utah jail

Tyler Robinson, 22-year-old student suspected of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has been placed under special watch at Utah County Jail. Robinson faces aggravated murder and firearm charges after allegedly shooting Kirk during a September 10 campus event.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated15 Sep 2025, 12:54 AM IST
This handout released by the Utah Governor's Office on September 13, 2025 shows the booking photo of Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the shooting death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. (Photo by Utah Governor's Office / AFP)
This handout released by the Utah Governor's Office on September 13, 2025 shows the booking photo of Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the shooting death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. (Photo by Utah Governor's Office / AFP)(AFP)

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old student suspected of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has been placed under special watch inside the Utah County Jail as authorities weigh concerns over his mental state.

Robinson, facing charges of aggravated murder, felony firearm discharge, and obstruction of justice, is being monitored 24/7 in a special housing unit, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ on Saturday.

Jail officials said the classification ensures round-the-clock surveillance with security cameras and staff oversight.

Mental health professionals are assessing whether Robinson is suicidal.

Robinson allegedly told his father he’d rather die than surrender to police.

Assassination of Charlie Kirk

The attack unfolded on September 10 at Utah Valley University during Kirk’s “Prove Me Wrong” segment of his American Comeback Tour.

Kirk, 31, was answering a question about transgender mass shooters when he was struck in the neck by a single rifle round.

Authorities say the shooter was perched on a campus rooftop before fleeing through a parking lot into nearby woods.

Surveillance footage later showed a masked figure in dark clothing escaping the scene.

Father identified suspect

Robinson’s father, Matt, reportedly recognized his son in surveillance photos released by authorities and confronted him. That confrontation, along with FBI leads, contributed to Robinson’s identification as the prime suspect.

Discord chat mockery

In the hours after the shooting, Robinson allegedly joked about the attack in a private Discord group of around 20 people.

He claimed it was his “doppelganger” trying to get him in trouble.

Another user wrote, “Tyler killed Charlie!!!”

One group member even suggested turning Robinson in for the FBI’s $100,000 reward, to which he allegedly replied, “Only if I get a cut.”

Also Read | Musk calls on followers to back Turning Point USA–‘For sanity, for civilization’

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsCharlie Kirk assassination: Suspect Tyler Robinson placed on ‘special watch’ at Utah jail
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.