Charlie Kirk assassination: Utah judge to consider media ban ahead of Tyler Robinson's preliminary hearing

A judge in Utah is set to decide on Monday (local time) whether to ban reporters and the public from parts of a crucial upcoming hearing in Tyler Robinson's case, in which he is accused of killing Charlie Kirk.

Robinson's defence has asked Judge Tony Graf to limit access to the preliminary hearing, slated to take place between July 6 and 10, when prosecutors must show they have sufficient evidence to warrant a trial against him. It will be the most important evidence shown so far in a case that has mainly been about access to the media, AP reported.

Also Read | Tyler Robinson sent chilling message to boyfriend on day of Charlie Kirk killing

Robinson's team pushes for limited media access Additionally, Robinson's defence attorneys have also urged the court to seal dozens of exhibits that prosecutors plan to introduce at the July hearing, arguing that they could hinder the jury pool before a possible trial.

The accused's legal team has sought to curb media coverage, arguing that reporting has at times portrayed him unfairly as the case has attracted significant public interest. The 23-year-old from southwestern Utah is accused of several charges, including aggravated murder, in the 10 September killing of Kirk at Utah Valley University.

His defence attorneys have argued previously that media coverage has largely been prejudicial to Robinson and requested that cameras be excluded from the courtroom.

Also Read | Twist in Charlie Kirk murder: Bullet fragment fails to link Robinson to rifle

If convicted, prosecutors plan to pursue the death penalty. He has not yet entered a plea.

While prosecutors have argued that the preliminary hearing should remain open, they have also agreed that media should be restricted from viewing or copying some exhibits that could be used in a future trial. They plan to introduce forensic analyses, surveillance video, recordings of witness statements, autopsy findings, and alleged messages from Robinson admitting to the crime.

Authorities have said DNA consistent with Robinson’s was found on the trigger of the rifle used to kill Kirk, the fired cartridge casing, two unfired cartridges, and a towel used to wrap the rifle. Prosecutors also have said Robinson left a note for his romantic partner that read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it.”

Judge declines to limit cameras in courtroom The decision on Monday will come nearly a month after Graf ruled that cameras will continue to be allowed in the high-profile trial of Robinson. Graf also granted a request to delay his preliminary hearing, which was originally scheduled to begin in May, after his lawyers argued they needed more time to examine DNA analysis of some of the evidence, CNN reported.

Charlie Kirk assassination Kirk, a prominent conservative activist, was fatally shot in September last year in front of a large crowd during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. Authorities carried out a roughly 30-hour manhunt, following which Robinson turned himself in. The 31-year-old activist was an ally of President Donald Trump. After Trump remade the Republican Party, Kirk embodied the party’s newfound populist conservatism in the social media age. The US President credited Kirk with galvanizing and mobilizing the youth vote for him.

Kirk was recognized for engaging college students in debates on topics such as abortion, which he opposed, and climate change, which he often questioned. He also rejected transgender rights and promoted traditional gender roles among young people. In addition, he supported Trump’s policies on large-scale deportations.

However, it remains to be seen if the judge will limit media access this time in this high-profile case.