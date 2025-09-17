Charlie Kirk assassination: Tyler Robinson charged with aggravated murder, faces death penalty

Prosecutors have charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, a crime that could carry the death penalty if Robinson is convicted.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced the charges on Tuesday, calling the killing “an American tragedy.” He said Robinson’s DNA was found on the trigger of the bolt-action rifle used to fatally shoot Kirk on September 10 as the conservative leader spoke with students.

FBI Director Kash Patel told lawmakers that Robinson’s DNA also matched evidence on a towel wrapped around the rifle and a screwdriver left on the rooftop where the fatal shot was fired.

Patel sharing new developments in the prosecution of Tyler Robinson, disclosed to Fox News, "...but I will say what was found in terms of information was a text message exchange where he, the suspect, specifically stated that he had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and he was going to do that.”

On Robinson’s reasoning, Patel added: “And when he was asked why, he said some hatred cannot be negotiated with.”

Patel outlined the scope of the investigation, revealing that multiple devices had been collected from the suspect’s home.

Authorities allege Robinson fired from a campus rooftop, hitting Kirk in the neck. Kirk died shortly after.

Additional charges and court hearing Alongside aggravated murder, Robinson faces charges of felony discharge of a firearm—punishable by up to life in prison—and obstructing justice, which carries a penalty of up to 15 years. He was expected to appear virtually for a court hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Robinson was arrested on Thursday (September 11) near St. George, Utah, his hometown. His family has declined to comment, and it was unclear whether he had legal representation.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said friends and relatives described Robinson as having shifted left politically in recent years while spending time in the “dark corners of the internet.”

Motive under investigation The FBI is also probing a Discord gaming chatroom Robinson frequented, which Patel said involved “a lot more” than 20 people.