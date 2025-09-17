Charlie Kirk assassination: Tyler Robinson stunned into silence after learning he may face death penalty | Watch

Tyler Robinson, the suspect in US activist Charlie Kirk's assassination, who was charged with aggravated murder, according to Utah County prosecutor Jeff Gray, showcased apparently blank expression and stunned into silence after learning he may face death penalty during a virtual court hearing.

Robinson appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday afternoon from jail. He was unshaven and dressed in a suicide-prevention smock. Though he showed no emotion, he seemed to listen closely as the judge outlined the charges against him and explained that he could be sentenced to death.

"I am filing a notice of intent to seek the death penalty," AFP quoted Grey as saying. During a press conference, Gray stated that the decision to pursue capital punishment was made “independently, based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime”, as per a report by Reuters.

Utah County District Attorney Jeffrey Gray's office filed seven criminal charges against Robinson, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice for disposing of evidence and witness tampering for allegedly urging his roommate to erase incriminating messages.

Several political figures, including US President Donald Trump, have voiced support for the death penalty in this case, the Reuters report noted.

The defendant spoke just once during the hearing, responding only when asked to state his name. Determining that Robinson could not afford an attorney, Utah Fourth District Judge Tony Graf said a defense attorney would be appointed before the next court date, scheduled for September 29.

Robinson under ‘special watch protocol’ Until then, Robinson, a third-year trade college student, was directed to remain held without bond at the Washington County Jail, where he is under a "special watch protocol" involving heightened supervision, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office.

Meanwhile, when Robinson's roommate asked him why he had shot Kirk, Robinson mentioned, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out." He also said he had planned the attack for over a week, according to the prosecutors. They said DNA discovered on the trigger of the alleged murder weapon was linked to Robinson.

Kirk, 31, a co-founder of the conservative student movement Turning Point USA and a prominent ally of Trump, was shot and killed while speaking at an event attended by approximately 3,000 people on September 10.