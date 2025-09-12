Who turned in Charlie Kirk's shooter? Trump says his father, minister helped — what we know

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that the father of Charlie Kirk's suspected shooter helped police nab the suspect. Speaking to Fox News on September 12, Donald Trump said, “With a high degree of certainty, we have him.”

Meanwhile, the New York Post cited sources to identify the 22-year-old local, Tyler Robinson, as the person suspected of shooting and killing American right-wing activist and Donald Trump supporter Charlie Kirk (31), on September 10.

Later, a Reuters report also cited two sources and AP cited a law enforcement official to report that the suspect in custody is 22-year-old Utah resident, Tyler Robinson.

Charlie Kirk shooter news: What did Donald Trump say? He added that a minister informed authorities about the suspect, telling the channel, “With a high degree of certainty, we have him… Somebody that was very close to him said, ‘Hmm, that’s him,’”.

He went on to state that the “very close” person was the suspect's father, who relayed the information to the authorities through “a minister who was involved with law enforcement.”

Charlie Kirk assassination: FBI press conference on Sept 13 According to an AP report, Utah state and federal officials will hold a press conference at 9 am ET tomorrow, i.e. September 13 (6.30 pm IST). Among those expected to address the media include Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Utah Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason, FBI Director Kash Patel, and FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls.

Following the fatal shooting, a manhunt was underway to identify and catch the shooter. On September 11, the FBI had released photos of a “person of interest” and sought help from the public, even announcing a $1,00,000 reward for leads on the suspect.

Trump, Utah leader push for death penalty Announcing the suspect's arrest on Fox News, Donald Trump also pushed for the death penalty. “I hope he’s going to be found guilty, and I hope he gets the death penalty. What he did — Charlie Kirk was the finest person, and he didn’t deserve this,” the US president said.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Cox also said that the state would pursue the death penalty for the shooter.