Charlie Kirk coins as US currency? Bill next week to memorialise right-wing activist by minting 400,000 silver coins

Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger, R-Texas, and Rep. Abe Hamadeh, R-Ariz., are moving to table a bill later this week asking the US Treasury to mint 4 lakh units of silver dollar coins with Kirk's likeness, a report says.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published25 Sep 2025, 06:58 AM IST
Charlie Kirk may be memorialised in the United States, this time through currency, in the wake of his assassination earlier this month.

According to a report by Fox News Digital, two House Republicans are urging the Donald Trump administration to put Charle Kirk in US currency. Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger, R-Texas, and Rep. Abe Hamadeh, R-Ariz., are moving to table a bill later this week asking the US Treasury to mint 4 lakh units of silver dollar coins with Kirk's likeness, the report says.

This comes as the latest effort by the US to honour the conservative activist through bills and resolutions introduced by Republicans.

