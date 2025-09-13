Charlie Kirk: Confronted by father after FBI released photos, Tyler Robinson threatened suicide rather than surrendering

Tyler Robinson, the person suspected of shooting and killing American right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, reportedly threatened to commit suicide rather than surrender to police, according to a New York Post report citing sources.

The sources said that Tyler Robinson's father Matt Robinson recognised his son from the photos released by law enforcement and confronted the 22-year-old when he returned home on September 11.

They added that while the younger Robinson confessed to the crime, but at first refused to turn himself in to the cops, the report added.