Charlie Kirk, Conservative youth leader, shot during Utah Valley University event, Trump sends heartfelt message

harlie Kirk, CEO and co-founder of conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot on Wednesday (September 10) while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University, the organization confirmed.

Advertisement

Videos circulating on social media show Kirk speaking into a microphone under a white tent adorned with slogans like “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong.” A single gunshot rang out, and Kirk can be seen reaching for his neck as blood is visible. Spectators screamed and scattered as the incident unfolded.

The shooting occurred during a debate hosted by Turning Point USA at the Sorensen Center courtyard on campus. Former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz, present at the event, said the incident happened during a Q&A session.

“First question was about religion. He went on for about 15-20 minutes. Second question, interestingly, was about transgender shooters, mass shooters, and in the midst of that, the shot rang out,” Chaffetz told Fox News. “Everybody hit the deck, everybody... a lot of people started screaming, and then everybody started running.”

Advertisement

Kirk hospitalized Turning Point USA confirmed that Kirk is in the hospital. “He is in the hospital, and we are praying for him at this time,” said Aubrey Laitsch, PR manager for the organization.

Reactions from political leaders Support and prayers for Kirk poured in from political figures across the spectrum.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social: “A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

FBI Director Kash Patel said, “We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected.”

Other Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Attorney General Pam Bondi, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, also offered prayers for Kirk.

Advertisement

Support also came from Democrats. California Governor Gavin Newsom called the shooting “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible,” emphasizing that political violence must be rejected. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated: “Political violence has absolutely no place in our nation.”

Kirk’s influence on young conservatives At just 31, Kirk has become a key figure in US politics, particularly in mobilizing younger voters for then former President Trump. He co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 to promote conservative viewpoints on campuses nationwide, using social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube to amplify his message.

Kirk has championed policies on immigration, Christianity, and conservative campus activism, often using viral videos of debates and heckler takedowns to bolster his influence. His events frequently draw large crowds, highlighting his reach among youth voters.