Charlie Kirk 'could have been President': Donald Trump, JD Vance double down on ‘problem is on the left’ rhetoric

The assassination of prominent right-wing activist Charlie Kirk has ignited fierce political debate across the United States, with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance doubling down on claims that the far left is responsible for a surge in political violence.

Advertisement

Charlie Kirk, a well-known conservative figure and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed in broad daylight last week. While the motive remains unclear and investigators have not confirmed any organised network behind the attack, senior members of the Trump administration have vowed to take aggressive action against what they describe as a left-wing “terror” movement.

"Charlie could have been President" Speaking on Charlie Kirk's podcast, which he guest-hosted on Monday, US Vice President JD Vance paid tribute to the slain activist.

“Charlie could have been President,” Vance said, his voice heavy with emotion. “He was gunned down by an assassin’s bullet, and we will not rest until those responsible for this culture of hatred are held accountable.”

Advertisement

Vance added that the administration would “work to dismantle the institutions that promote violence and terrorism in our own country,” vowing to explore every legal avenue to bring unity and prevent further political killings.

Also Read | US threatens visa revocations for foreigners who glorify political violence

Charlie Kirk Assassination: White House pledges crackdown on political violence Donald Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller echoed JD Vance’s remarks, outlining a federal strategy to combat what he characterised as domestic extremist networks.

“With God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, [Department of] Homeland Security and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle and destroy these networks,” Miller said, vowing to act “in Charlie’s name”.

Vance urged supporters to confront those who publicly celebrate Kirk’s murder. “When you see someone celebrating Charlie’s murder, call them out. Hell, call their employer,” he said. “We don’t believe in political violence, but we do believe in civility, and there is no civility in the celebration of political assassination.”

Advertisement

Also Read | JD Vance hosts Charlie Kirk’s radio show to honor slain friend

Donald Trump: "The problem is on the left" President Trump has also weighed in on the debate, describing the left as the primary source of political unrest in the US.

“When you look at the agitators – you look at the scum that speaks so badly of our country, the American flag burnings all over the place – that’s the left, not the right,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. “When you look at the problems, the problem is on the left. It’s not on the right.”

Vance supported the President’s comments, saying: “While our side of the aisle certainly has its crazies, it is a statistical fact that most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far left.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Robert F Kennedy Jr's Emotional Tribute To Charlier Kirk

Charlie Kirk Assassination: Shooter's motive remains unclear Authorities have not yet released detailed information about the shooter. Early reports suggest that bullet casings found at the scene bore references to video games and online subcultures, but no political affiliations have been confirmed.

Despite this, prominent right-wing figures quickly blamed left-wing extremism for Charlie Kirk’s death. Miller described the situation as a "vast domestic terror movement," alleging that there were organised efforts to incite violence, including doxing campaigns and coordinated attacks. However, he provided no evidence to support these claims.

Also Read | Why did Tyler Robinson kill Charlie Kirk? Prosecutors reveal alleged motive

Charlie Kirk Assassination: Foundations respond to accusations During the podcast, JD Vance also targeted certain foundations and publications he said contributed to a hostile environment against Kirk. He criticised The Nation, a long-established progressive magazine, for allegedly misrepresenting Charlie Kirk’s remarks about prominent Black women.

Advertisement

“This magazine is not a fringe blog,” Vance said. “George Soros’s Open Society Foundation funds this magazine, as does the Ford Foundation and many other wealthy titans of the American progressive movement.”

The Ford Foundation issued a statement in response: “The murder of Charlie Kirk was an appalling act of violence. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Political violence is un-American and a threat to our way of life, and the perpetrator of this heinous crime must be held accountable.”

Vance hinted that the administration may review the tax-exempt status of organisations he claims fuel political violence. “Charlie was gunned down in broad daylight, and well-funded institutions of the left lied about what he said so as to justify his murder,” he said.

Advertisement

Also Read | What do Charlie Kirk murder accused Tyler and his trans bf's social media reveal

Charlie Kirk Assassination: Calls for unity amid political tension While Utah Governor Spencer Cox called for restraint and urged both sides to avoid politicising Kirk’s death, his plea appeared to go largely unheeded.