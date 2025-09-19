Charlie Kirk Day: US Senate passes resolution to create National Day of Remembrance for slain far-right activist

The US Senate has voted unanimously to establish a “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk”, following the assassination of the conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder.

Advertisement

The proposed day, set for 14 October, Kirk’s birthday, aims to honour his life and political legacy, according to an Axios report. While the resolution is symbolic at this stage, it underscores the growing political battle over Kirk’s place in American history.

Charlie Kirk Day: What the resolution means for US Senate The resolution was introduced by Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Representative Jimmy Patronis (R-Fla.), with full Republican support in the Senate.

“Mr Kirk consistently promoted the values of individual liberty, open debate, the importance of civic engagement, and the defence of constitutional principles,” the resolution states.

Scott praised Kirk’s legacy, saying: “Kirk’s life was shaped by his faith and the idea that in America, debate and discussion are crucial to the betterment of our country.”

Advertisement

Because it is a simple resolution, it does not yet have the force of law. To become official, the measure would need to pass in the House and receive approval from the President.

Charlie Kirk Day: Democrats divided ahead of House vote The Charlie Kirk Day resolution now heads to the House of Representatives, where Democrats are grappling with how to respond.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has signalled he will vote in favour of the measure but will not pressure other Democrats to do the same, Axios reported.

Some party members fear that opposing the resolution could hand Republicans a political victory, allowing them to portray Democrats as unsympathetic to Kirk’s assassination or free speech rights.

However, Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) said she plans to vote against it: “I’m not sure what is honourable about many of Mr Kirk’s past statements,” Crockett told Axios.

Advertisement

“I live under their heinous threats every single day.”

Why Charlie Kirk remains a polarising figure in US politics Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, built a powerful platform promoting conservative values and mobilising young right-leaning voters.

But his uncompromising stances on gun rights, LGBTQ issues, and controversial racial remarks made him a lightning rod for criticism.

His assassination has deepened national divisions, with supporters hailing him as a defender of free speech and critics pointing to his rhetoric as a source of political extremism.

What comes next for the Charlie Kirk Day resolution For the day of remembrance to become official, the House must approve a similar resolution before sending it to President Joe Biden for final approval.

Advertisement

The upcoming vote is expected to be contentious and closely watched. A related House resolution would both honour Kirk’s memory and condemn his assassination, further raising the political stakes.

If approved, 14 October would become a national day of remembrance, cementing Kirk’s place in the modern conservative movement.

A national day of unity or political flashpoint? While Republicans see the measure as a tribute to Kirk’s values and a stand against political violence, critics argue that it risks turning a divisive figure into a partisan symbol.