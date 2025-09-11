Charlie Kirk dead: Trump's ally killed in 'political assassination', suspect released — What we know so far

Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on Wednesday (September 10) while speaking at an event at a Utah college, officials said. He was 31.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called Charlie's killing a political assassination carried out from a rooftop. “This is a dark day for our state. It’s a tragic day for our nation," said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. "I want to be very clear. This is a political assassination," he said.

Here's what we know about Charlie Kirk's death:

How did Charlie Kirk die? Videos posted to social media from Utah Valley University show Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone while sitting under a white tent emblazoned with the slogans “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong.”

A single shot rings out and Kirk can be seen reaching up with his right hand as a large volume of blood gushes from the left side of his neck.

Stunned spectators were heard gasping and screaming before people start to run away. Mint was able to confirm the videos were taken at Sorensen Center courtyard on the Utah Valley University campus.

Was Charlie Kirk's shooter caught? A “person of interest” was in custody Wednesday evening, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said, though no charges were immediately announced, the Associated Press reported.

Later, FBI Director Kash Patel said the subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. "Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency," he said.

Who shot Charlie Kirk? Shortly after Kirk's death, the name Michael Mallinson began circulating online as the alleged shooter.

The claim originated from an X (formerly Twitter) account ‘Fox 11 Reno’, which posted: “Charlie Kirk shooter confirmed to be Michael Mallinson, a registered Democrat in the state of Utah,” alongside a photo of an elderly man.

However, the account quickly retracted the statement, issuing a correction: “CORRECTION: This man is actually Kevin Spitz of Washington, D.C.” As of now, neither name—Michael Mallinson nor Kevin Spitz—has been confirmed by authorities. Mint has not been able to independently verify the identity of the suspected shooter.

Who was Charlie Kirk? He was a conservative activist and close ally of US President Donald Trump who played an influential role in rallying young Republican voters. 31-year-old Kirk was also the co-founder and CEO of the youth organisation Turning Point USA.

How did Trump react? Charlie's death was announced on social media by Trump, who praised the 31-year-old as “Great, and even Legendary.”

“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

How will US mourn Charlie Kirk's death? President Donald Trump ordered US flags flown at half-staff through the week to honour Charlie Kirk.