Charlie Kirk Death News LIVE: JD Vance heads to Utah; manhunt continues for Trump ally shooter

Charlie Kirk Assassination Latest Updates: A close ally of US President Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk, was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Manhunt for the shooter, who is still at large, is currently underway.
A person, who was taken into custody on suspicion of involvement in Kirk's assassination, has been released, the FBI director Kash Patel said.
Hailing the 31-year-old ally as “Great” and “Legendary,” Trump posted a long note on Truth Social, condoling Kirk's death."
Charlie Kirk was going back and forth with a student about mass shootings involving transgender people when he was targeted, according to videos of the attack.
Stay tuned to LiveMint for Charlie Kirk Assassination Latest Updates
Charlie Kirk Death News LIVE: The Utah College, where Kirk was killed is the state's largest public university
Charlie Kirk Death News LIVE: Vance was originally meant to travel to New York to mark the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks with his wife Usha Vance. The pair will visit Salt lake City, Utah today, to pay their respects to Kirk's family
Charlie Kirk Death News LIVE: The Trump ally was a controversial figure who often landed in hot soup for his comments was a proponent of US president Donald Trump’s 'Make America Great Again' movement. Read here
Charlie Kirk Death News LIVE: The FBI has posted a link to a tipline seeking information on Kirk's shooting. “We have full resources devoted to this investigation, including tactical, operational, investigative and intelligence,” said Robert Bohls, special agent in charge of the agency's Salt Lake City office in a post on X.