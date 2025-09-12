Charlie Kirk death: What we know about Turning Point USA founder's family and the fortune he left behind

Charlie Kirk death: An American conservative activist and the founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on Wednesday, 10 September 2025, reportedly left behind a fortune for his family of a wife and two children.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck and killed soon after taking the stage at a campus ‘American Comeback Tour’ event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Even US President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk's death while calling him a close ally and appreciating his contributions to the conservative movement.

Also Read | Charlie Kirk Assassination LIVE: Fresh images show suspect wearing black cap

A report from the news portal, news.com.au, highlighted that the conservative influencer has a six-bedroom residence in Scottsdale, Arizona. Charlie Kirk was reportedly looking to sell his house for $6.5 million, for which he posted a listing in March 2024.

Months before he was shot and killed, the media personality accepted an offer of $5.25 million against his home. The news portal also cited a Realtor report suggesting that the property last changed hands in June 2023 for $4.75 million.

Advertisement

As per a Times of India report, Krik also owned a $855,000 condo in Florida, which will also now be handed over to his family.

Charlie Kirk's net worth According to celebritynetworth data, the US-based businessman, entrepreneur, author, and producer, Charlie Kirk's net worth stood at nearly $12 million at the time of his death on 10 September 2025.

Kirk was widely known for creating the non-profit organisation named Turning Point USA in 2012, and has been a supporter of current US President Donald Trump.

Krik has also hosted a radio program called ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ and published a few books, including Time for a Turning Point: Setting a Course Toward Free Markets and Limited Government for Future Generations (2016), Campus Battlefield: How Conservatives Can WIN the Battle on Campus and Why It Matters (2018), and The MAGA Doctrine: The Only Ideas That Will Win the Future (2020).

Advertisement

Also Read | House tribute to Charlie Kirk descends into chaos, video goes viral

Kirk became one of the important faces of the conservative movement in the United States, earning his recognition around the nation by his speaking tours, social media presence and his ability to fundraise.

As per the celebritynetworth data, Kirk built Turning Point USA into a multimillion-dollar organisation with nationwide influence, while he proved himself to be one of the most prominent voices of the Trump-aligned conservative youth movement.

Charlie Kirk's wife and family In 2021, Charlie Kirk married businesswoman/podcaster Erika Frantzve, who was crowned as the Miss Arizona USA in 2012. The couple had a daughter in August 2022.

Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Frantzve, owns Proclaim Streetwear, a clothing brand that positions itself as a socially conscious company. Frantzve founded this company in December 2018 and has been involved in it for nearly the last 7 years, according to LinkedIn data.

Advertisement

Erika Frantzve also worked as a real estate agent with the Corcora Group. She also holds a Doctor of Education degree from Liberty University, and also a Juris Master's Degree in American law in 2019.