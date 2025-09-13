Charlie Kirk funeral: Widow Erika weeps over casket, holds his hands, ‘no idea what you have unleashed…’ | Video

Charlie Kirk funeral: Erika Kirk, the grieving widow of American right-wing activist Charlie Kirk who was shot and killed earlier this week, has promised to carry on his legacy.

Advertisement

In posts on Instagram, Erika Kirk posted past pictures of her husband with their children, and of her weeping over the late Charlie Kirk's casket and holding his yellowed hand before burial.

Also Read | Confronted by father, Tyler Robinson threatened suicide rather than surrendering

‘Sound of this widow weeping echos throughout…’ In a carousel post on Instagram, Erika Kirk posted a series of photos and videos of Charlie Kirk and his funeral, which was attended by United States Vice President JD Vance and wife Usha Vance.

She wrote: “The world is evil. But our Savior. Our Lord. Our God. He...He is so good. I will never have the words. Ever.”

“The sound of this widow weeping echos throughout this world like a battle cry. I have no idea what any of this means. But baby I know you do and so does our Lord. They have no idea what they just ignited within this wife. If they thought my husband's mission was big now.. you have no idea. You. All of you. Will never. Ever. Forget my husband @charliekirk1776 I'll make sure of it,” she vowed.

Advertisement

Watch: Erika Vance posts photos, videos from Charlie Kirk's funeral In one video, part of the 12-image carousel, Erika Kirk is seen weeping over her husband, and whispering “I love you”, before holding his hand. The 12-image carousel also included a photo of her family on a trip, of her sitting by Charlie Kirk's casket, of her kissing his yellowed hand, and of her embracing Vice President JD Vance, with wife Usha standing near.

The video included one of Charlie Kirk's casket being carried out into the hearst, an American flag flying at half mast, and of Usha Vance consoling a weeping Erika Kirk.