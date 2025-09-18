Charlie Kirk-Jimmy Kimmel Controversy LIVE: Late-night show remains ‘indefinitely’ suspended after Trump admin pressure

Charlie Kirk-Jimmy Kimmel Controversy LIVE: Walt Disney-owned ABC pulled the plug on “Jimmy Kimmel Live," ‘indefinitely’ after comments by the late-night show's host about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Kimmel claimed that many in “Magaland” are working very hard to capitalise on the murder of Charlie Kirk.

ABC's decision came just a few hours after the Trump administration official responsible for licensing ABC’s local stations publicly pressured the company to punish Kimmel.

Donald Trump celebrated the news in a social media post. "Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Stay tuned to LiveMint for all the LIVE Updates on