Charlie Kirk memorial service: Can’t be there in person? Here’s how to watch live stream today

A public memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk is being held on Sunday (September 21), at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Titled “Building a Legacy, Remembering Charlie Kirk,” the service is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. local time (2 p.m. ET).
The memorial service will be streamed live on Charlie Kirk’s Rumble account via FightForCharlie.com. Major networks covering the event include USA TODAY, ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Fox News, and NewsNation. ABC News Live will broadcast across its apps and streaming platforms, with live blog updates available on ABCNews.go.com.
The memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk will be open to the public. Attendance will be free and on a first-come, first-served basis depending on stadium capacity.
Doors open: 8 a.m. local time (MST)
Seating: First-come, first-served; overflow available at Desert Diamond Arena
The Department of Homeland Security has designated the memorial as a SEAR Level 1 event, reserved for events of the highest national significance.
Attendees are asked to honor Kirk’s legacy by wearing their Sunday best in the colors red, white, or blue. The dress code is intended as a symbolic tribute to the founder of Turning Point USA.
Tens of thousands are expected, including President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and senior administration officials. Other speakers include:
Erika Kirk
Donald Trump Jr.
Tucker Carlson
Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff
Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff
Marco Rubio, Secretary of State
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services
Pete Hegseth, Secretary of War
Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence
Sergio Gor, U.S. Ambassador to India nominee
Trump is expected to deliver remarks and will posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.
Kirk, 31, co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 at age 18. He was fatally shot on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University during his “American Comeback Tour,” a series of campus debates. The suspect, Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with multiple counts including aggravated murder, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty.
Kirk is survived by his wife Erika Kirk, 36, and their two children. Erika has been named CEO of Turning Point USA and is scheduled to speak at the service.