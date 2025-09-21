Charlie Kirk memorial service: Can’t be there in person? Here’s how to watch live stream today

A public memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk is being held on Sunday (September 21), at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Titled “Building a Legacy, Remembering Charlie Kirk,” the service is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. local time (2 p.m. ET).

Livestream options The memorial service will be streamed live on Charlie Kirk’s Rumble account via FightForCharlie.com. Major networks covering the event include USA TODAY, ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Fox News, and NewsNation. ABC News Live will broadcast across its apps and streaming platforms, with live blog updates available on ABCNews.go.com.

Event details and guidelines The memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk will be open to the public. Attendance will be free and on a first-come, first-served basis depending on stadium capacity.

Doors open: 8 a.m. local time (MST)

Seating: First-come, first-served; overflow available at Desert Diamond Arena

The Department of Homeland Security has designated the memorial as a SEAR Level 1 event, reserved for events of the highest national significance.

Dress code and guidelines Attendees are asked to honor Kirk’s legacy by wearing their Sunday best in the colors red, white, or blue. The dress code is intended as a symbolic tribute to the founder of Turning Point USA.

Speakers and attendees Tens of thousands are expected, including President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and senior administration officials. Other speakers include:

Erika Kirk

Donald Trump Jr.

Tucker Carlson

Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff

Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services

Pete Hegseth, Secretary of War

Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence

Sergio Gor, U.S. Ambassador to India nominee

Trump is expected to deliver remarks and will posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Kirk is survived by his wife Erika Kirk, 36, and their two children. Erika has been named CEO of Turning Point USA and is scheduled to speak at the service.

