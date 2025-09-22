Charlie Kirk memorial service: Donald Trump calls conservative activist ‘martyr for America’s freedom’ | Video

Kirk's memorial service, attended by tens of thousands including Vice President JD Vance, highlighted his influence on Trump's 2024 campaign. Trump lauded him as a martyr for freedom, emphasizing the impact Kirk had on conservatives and urging attendees to continue his legacy.

Mausam Jha
Updated22 Sep 2025, 06:23 AM IST
President Donald Trump, left, hugs Erika Kirk at the memorial of her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
President Donald Trump, left, hugs Erika Kirk at the memorial of her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)

At Charlie Kirk's memorial service, US President Donald Trump praised the conservative activist as a “great American hero” and “martyr” for freedom as he and other prominent conservatives gathered Sunday evening to honour the slain conservative political activist whose work they say they must now advance.

Here's what Trump said

“He’s a martyr now for America’s freedom,” Trump said in his tribute. “I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie. And neither now will history.”

The memorial service for Kirk, whom Trump credits with playing a pivotal role in his 2024 election victory, drew tens of thousands of mourners, including Vice President JD Vance, other senior administration officials and young conservatives shaped by the 31-year-old firebrand.

(This is a breaking news)

