Charlie Kirk memorial service live updates: Elon Musk attends funeral - Says ‘Honored to be here’

Mourners, including President Donald Trump, gathered on Sunday to pay tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, 31, at a memorial service held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA and a close ally of the Trump administration, was fatally shot earlier this month while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. His assassination shocked the nation, prompting an outpouring of grief and condemnation from political leaders.
Trump and Vance to lead tributes
President Trump praised Kirk as a “great man” before boarding Air Force One to attend the service. “We can celebrate the life of a great man today, really a great man,” Trump said. “We want to look at it as a time of healing … that something like this could have happened is not even believable.”
Vice President JD Vance shared an emotional tribute on X, recalling the moment he helped carry Kirk’s casket onto Air Force Two for transportation back to Arizona. “Last week, we brought my dear friend Charlie Kirk home one last time. Today, we return to Arizona to remember Charlie and honor his sacrifice,” Vance wrote. He described Kirk as a “visionary” and “luminary” who built “a whole social network for an entire generation of young people.”
Record-breaking turnout
More than 200,000 mourners attended the service, with the 63,400-seat State Farm Stadium packed to capacity. Another 100,000 were accommodated in nearby arenas or gathered outside, enduring the Arizona heat. Many attendees had arrived hours in advance, some as early as 4 a.m., and others had to park miles away. Participants were encouraged to wear red, white, or blue in honor of Kirk.
Conservative philanthropist Rebecca Dunn recalled meeting Kirk over a decade ago and challenging him to raise $25,000 for a Turning Point USA event before she would donate the same amount.
Kirk successfully raised the $25,000 within two days, demonstrating his determination and early leadership.
Dunn emphasized that Kirk was only 20 years old at the time and had already shown remarkable initiative.
Dr. Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, spoke at Charlie Kirk’s memorial.
He emphasized that Kirk’s memory will live on, while the killer’s legacy will not: “Charlie lives on; the assassin will die.”
Arnn announced the creation of a scholarship for Kirk’s two children.
Hillsdale College will also award an honorary degree to Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk.
Charlie Kirk’s Pastor Rob McCoy was the first to speak at Charlie Kirk’s memorial:
Kirk “called me his pastor, but I called him my friend,” emphasizing their close relationship.
McCoy recounted traveling with Kirk to South Korea to speak with persecuted Christians, who now say, “I am Charlie Kirk” and “standing for freedom across that country.”
Kirk “wasn’t a very good congregant” as he was “on the road 320 days a year.”
Kirk referred to McCoy as “America’s pastor,” a title McCoy initially dismissed but now acknowledges as true in light of Kirk’s impact.
McCoy highlighted Kirk’s influence and dedication, showing how he inspired people both in the US and abroad.
Elon Musk at Charlie Kirk's funeral
Elon Musk 'honored to be here' at Charlie Kirk's funeral
Tech billionaire and former DOGE head Elon Musk was seen in attendance shortly before services got underway at Charlie Kirk's funeral.
"Every seat in this giant arena that isn’t roped off for security is packed to the ceiling. Honored to be here. All for Charlie Kirk," the tech billionaire wrote on X.