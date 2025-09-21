Charlie Kirk memorial service: Strict security protocol in place; attendees must follow dress code, no-bag rule enforced

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) detailed guidelines for those planning to attend Charlie Kirk’s memorial service on Sunday (September 21) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The organization is urging attendees to follow a patriotic dress code and abide by a strict no-bag policy as thousands are expected to gather.

Patriotic dress code TPUSA asked mourners to arrive for the memorial service in their “Sunday Best” with a color scheme of red, white, or blue, calling the attire a symbolic tribute to Kirk and his legacy.

Strict no-bag rule Security will be heightened. No bags of any kind — including the clear plastic bags normally permitted at the stadium — will be allowed inside.

“Guests arriving with bags, even clear bags, will NOT be permitted entry,” TPUSA stated. Attendees who bring bags will need to return them to their vehicles and rejoin the line at the end.

Parking and seating Parking lots open at 5:00 a.m., with doors opening at 7:00 a.m. and the program beginning at 11:00 a.m.

TPUSA noted that parking is free but limited, urging visitors to carpool if possible.

Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Indoor overflow viewing will be available at the Desert Diamond Arena, located next to the stadium.

Flowers and donations The organization requested that mourners not bring flowers or other material items to the stadium. Instead, items can be delivered to TPUSA’s Phoenix headquarters. In lieu of flowers, TPUSA encouraged donations to the group.

The Sunday event, titled “Building a Legacy,” is expected to draw tens of thousands, with President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other high-profile figures delivering remarks.

