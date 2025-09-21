Charlie Kirk memorial service: Trump, Vance to lead tributes before tens of thousands in Arizona

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s memorial service will take place on Sunday (September 21) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with tens of thousands of mourners expected to attend. The event, titled “Building a Legacy,” comes just over a week after Kirk was fatally shot on September 10 at Utah Valley University.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and a roster of senior administration officials will deliver remarks. The list includes Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Trump has announced that he will posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, calling him “a true patriot whose voice shaped a generation.”

Kirk is survived by his wife Erika and their two young children. Erika, who has been named CEO of Turning Point USA, pledged to continue her husband’s work.

“No one will ever forget my husband’s name, and I will make sure of it,” she said in emotional remarks following his death.

Advertisement

She is also scheduled to address mourners at Sunday’s service.

A shock to American politics Kirk, 31, rose to prominence as the founder of Turning Point USA at age 18, becoming one of the most visible conservative voices in America. His influence with young voters was widely credited with helping Trump’s political rise.

His murder on September 10 — in front of a large student audience during his “American Comeback Tour” — rattled Washington and prompted bipartisan alarm over the rise in political violence.

The suspect and charges Authorities have charged Tyler Robinson, 22, with multiple counts including aggravated murder. Prosecutors said this week they will seek the death penalty.

Robinson, who expressed left-leaning and pro-LGBTQ views, allegedly texted his roommate: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Advertisement

Investigators said Robinson acted alone, with no evidence linking him to terrorist groups or organized networks.

Heated rhetoric after killing Vice President JD Vance, who credits Kirk for helping launch his own political career, has taken a leading role in the aftermath. He escorted Kirk’s remains to Arizona on Air Force Two and has been guest-hosting his late friend’s podcast.

On Monday, Vance declared: "Focused anger, righteous anger, directed for a just cause is one of the most important agents of change in human history. And we are going to channel all of the anger that we have over the organized campaign that led to this assassination to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks.”

Democrats have warned against inflammatory rhetoric. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted Trump’s “finger-pointing,” arguing it risks escalating tensions instead of easing them.

Advertisement

Bipartisan condemnation Lawmakers from both parties condemned Kirk’s murder. “Political violence is unacceptable, no matter the target,” Schumer said. Republicans, however, have focused on punishing individuals who celebrated or mocked Kirk’s death online, with some MAGA voices declaring it means “war.”

Final farewell The service in Arizona will be both a memorial and a political statement. Attendees have been asked to wear red, white, or blue in honor of Kirk’s legacy.