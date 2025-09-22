Charlie Kirk Memorial: What we know about his family tree

Charlie Kirk Memorial: Thousands of supporters, family members and American leaders including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance attended the memorial of slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday, who was shot dead on September 10.

The memorial of Charlie Kirk was held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Over 60,000 people attended the memorial service, with with people dressed in red, white and blue, as organisers suggested.

Erika Kirk, the 36-year-old widow of the political activist, delivered a powerful message at the memorial, forgiving the shooter.

“My husband Charlie, he wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life,” she said.

"I forgive him because it was what Christ did. And it's what Charlie would do," she continued. "The answer to hate is not hate."

Authorities say the suspected shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, justified the attack by citing the "hatred" he accused Kirk of spreading, according to investigators.

Charlie Kirk left behind his wife Erika and two children — a daughter and a son — as he passed away on September 10.

Here is what we know about Charlie Kirk's family tree.

Charlie Kirk family tree Father: Charlie Kirk's father Robert Kirk is an architect who was involved in the construction of Trump Tower. He has not been in the spotlight prior to his son's death.

Mother: Meanwhile, Charlie Kirk's mother was a mental health counselor and a former trader at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Not much has been revealed about her either.

Siblings: Charlie Kirk has no known siblings.

Wife: Charlie Kirk married Erika Lane Frantzve in May 2021. A former Miss Arizona USA, she is a businesswoman and podcaster. She will now take control of Turning Point USA, the conservative political group founded by her late husband.

Daughter: Charlie and Erika Kirk had a daughter together in 2022, their firstborn child.

Son: Charlie Kirk's second child, a son, was born in 2024.