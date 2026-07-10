Charlie Kirk murder case: Suspect allegedly told roommate he 'wishes he hadn't done it'

The man accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk allegedly told his roommate and romantic partner that he "wishes he hadn't done it" a day after the killing, according to evidence presented in a Utah court on Thursday.

During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors played a recorded interview with Lance Twiggs, who told investigators that defendant Tyler Robinson made the remark at their apartment in southeastern Utah, more than 200 miles from Utah Valley University, where Kirk was shot.

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According to prosecutors, Robinson later posted a message on the Discord platform stating, "it was me at UVU yesterday," roughly an hour before surrendering to authorities.

Court allows release of key evidence The recording was made public after State District Judge Tony Graf rejected defence efforts to keep it sealed.

Defence attorneys argued that releasing Twiggs' statements and the Discord messages would amount to presenting a public confession before trial, potentially prejudicing Robinson's right to a fair hearing.

After extended arguments—including submissions from attorneys representing Kirk's family—the judge permitted a redacted version of the interview to be played in court.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder but has not yet entered a plea.

Prosecutors cite note and text messages Investigators also presented notes and text messages allegedly exchanged between Robinson and Twiggs before the shooting.

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According to prosecutors, Robinson wrote in a note: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."

He also allegedly texted Twiggs saying he targeted Kirk because he had "had enough of his hatred."

State Bureau of Investigation Agent Brian Davis testified that other messages showed Robinson expressing concern about leaving fingerprints on a rifle believed to have been used in the shooting.

Prosecutors also said ammunition recovered from the weapon contained engraved messages, including "Hey Fascist! Catch!" and another derogatory phrase.

During the hearing, Robinson reportedly frowned and smirked as the messages were displayed. He appeared in court wearing a jacket and tie, with one arm shackled to his waist while taking notes.

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Roommate granted immunity Twiggs was interviewed by investigators twice following the September shooting and was granted immunity in exchange for his cooperation, meaning his statements cannot be used against him in any future criminal proceedings.

He testified that although Robinson occasionally discussed politics and President Donald Trump, he had never previously heard him mention Charlie Kirk before the shooting. Twiggs also said Robinson rarely spoke about gender issues or LGBTQ rights.

Death penalty remains possible Prosecutors are seeking to prove aggravating factors that could make Robinson eligible for the death penalty under Utah law.

They argue the shooting endangered members of the public attending Kirk's event and that Robinson targeted the conservative activist because of his political beliefs.

The preliminary hearing will determine whether prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

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Victim's family seeks transparency Attorneys representing Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, argued for greater public access to the evidence presented during the hearing.

Family attorney Jeffrey Neiman said transparency was essential to maintaining public confidence in the judicial system, arguing that withholding evidence could create doubt about the legal process.

Judge Graf said he would balance the interests of transparency with the need to protect both the victims' families and the defendant's right to a fair trial.

Fatal shooting at Utah Valley University Investigators allege Robinson climbed onto a rooftop overlooking a public event at Utah Valley University and fatally shot Kirk through the neck while he was taking questions from a crowd.

Authorities later recovered a bolt-action rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the scene. The weapon allegedly contained one spent round.

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Robinson surrendered to law enforcement the following day.

Several members of both Robinson's and Kirk's families attended Thursday's hearing, along with Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah. Robinson's mother became emotional as prosecutors read the Discord messages into the court record.

Also Read | Erika Kirk comes face to face with Charlie Kirk's alleged killer Tyler Robinson