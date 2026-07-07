Charlie Kirk murder case: Widow Erika faces accused assassin Tyler Robinson in court for the first time

Erika Kirk came face to face with Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, as a Utah courtroom began hearing evidence that could determine whether the suspect stands trial and faces the death penalty.

The emotional opening day of the preliminary hearing brought Kirk's widow, parents and other family members into the same courtroom as Robinson for the first time since the September 2025 killing. Robinson's parents were also present, while Donald Trump Jr. attended the proceedings.

Ahead of the hearing, Kirk's family said the court process continued to deepen their grief.

Family calls hearings a 'painful reminder' "Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children," Kirk's parents, wife and sister said in a statement on Monday.

Prosecutors are expected to present graphic video of the fatal shooting during the week-long hearing, prompting concerns about the emotional impact on Kirk's relatives. According to a person familiar with the proceedings, the family may leave the courtroom while some of the evidence is shown. Prosecutors are also expected to display video they say shows Robinson at the university before and after the shooting.

The hearing is intended to determine whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to move the case to trial. They plan to rely on DNA evidence allegedly linking Robinson to the suspected murder weapon, witness testimony, autopsy findings, surveillance and cellphone video, a recorded statement from Robinson's former roommate, and a handwritten note that allegedly read, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I took it."

The prosecution's first witness, former Utah Valley University police officer Chris Bagley, testified that he heard a gunshot while Kirk was answering a question on campus and watched panic spread through the crowd. Bagley later found what he described as a possible "sniper pad" on a nearby rooftop, where he said he observed disturbances in the gravel consistent with someone lying in a firing position.