Charlie Kirk murder: Donald Trump says suspect arrested, 'we have him'

Charlie Kirk murder: Donald Trump in an interview on Fox News Channel, said suspect in conservative Charlie Kirk's killing has been arrested, saying, “with a high degree of certainty, we have him”, AP reported. Trump added a person “very close to him turned him in".

Calling Kirk as the “finest person” who “didn’t deserve this”, US President said he was "like a son” and “a brilliant guy” who assisted him in reaching young voters and helped with TikTok.

On Thursday, federal investigators and state officials released photos and a video of the suspected individual. Kirk was shot while addressing a crowd assembled in a courtyard at Utah Valley University in Orem. The attack occurred in broad daylight.

In the footage, Kirk, a close Trump ally known for mobilising young Republican voters, is seen speaking into a handheld microphone when a gunshot suddenly fires. Kirk raises his right hand as blood pours from the left side of his neck. Shocked onlookers gasp and scream, then begin to flee. Authorities believe the shooter, who appeared to blend in with the campus crowd due to their youthful appearance, fired a single shot from a rooftop. Videos released on Thursday show the individual walking across the grass and street before disappearing.

