Charlie Kirk murder: FBI confirms DNA match to suspect Tyler Robinson; Utah Governor says motive still unclear

DNA evidence has directly linked Tyler Robinson, 22, to the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, FBI Director Kash Patel said on Monday (September 15).

“I can report today that the DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody,” Patel told Fox News, referring to evidence recovered at the crime scene.

Note suggests premeditation Patel also revealed that Robinson is believed to have written a note prior to the attack.

The note, he said, was “basically saying... ‘I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk’, and I’m going to take it.” Although the original note was destroyed, Patel added: “Even though it has been destroyed, we have found forensic evidence of the note.”

Suspect arrested after manhunt Robinson was arrested on Thursday (September 11) after a 33-hour manhunt and is expected to be formally charged later this week. Authorities said he used a sniper rifle to fire a single shot that struck Kirk in the neck from a rooftop during a speaking event at Utah Valley University.

Governor links suspect to online radicalization Utah Governor Spencer Cox said on Sunday that Robinson had been “radicalized” by online communities and expressed left-leaning ideology in recent years.

“There clearly was a leftist ideology,” Cox said on NB News. “Friends have confirmed that there was kind of that deep, dark internet, the Reddit culture, and these other dark places of the internet where this person was going deep.”

Ammunition engraved with anti-fascist messages Cox also noted that investigators found engraved messages on Robinson’s ammunition, including one casing that read: “Hey, fascist! Catch!”

Romantic link to transgender roommate The Governor added that Robinson lived with a transgender roommate, who has been cooperating with authorities.

“The roommate was a romantic partner, a male transitioning to female,” Cox said. “I can say that he has been incredibly cooperative, this partner has been very cooperative, had no idea that this was happening.”

What to know about the suspect Tyler Robinson grew up in St. George, Utah, and was once a high-achieving student who scored in the 99th percentile on standardized tests. He briefly attended Utah State University on a prestigious scholarship before enrolling in an electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College. He also grew up in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Tyler, is this you? This looks like you," Matt Robinson had asked his son after recognising him from the videos and photos released by the FBI following Charlie Kirk's assassination.

For nearly two days after the Trump ally's murder at Utah Valley University, the shooter was still at large — till Matt Robinson identified the man dressed in a black T-shirt plastered with an eagle and American flag – spotted jumping off the roof of a Utah university building, as his son.

Tributes to Kirk’s faith and activism Kirk, 31, was the founder of Turning Point USA and a close ally of President Donald Trump. At a Sunday night vigil at the Kennedy Center in Washington, mourners remembered his strong religious faith.

“Father, help us remember the principles of your word that Charlie worked every day -- to advance that we not return evil for evil but we overcome evil with good,” prayed House Speaker Mike Johnson.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and several lawmakers also paid tribute, with some speakers tearing up during their remarks.