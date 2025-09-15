Charlie Kirk murder: Governor confirms ‘leftist ideology,’ Tyler Robinson's friends point out ‘deep internet culture’

Family and friends of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk, said his politics had shifted left in recent years as he spent large amounts of time scrolling the “dark corners of the internet,” Utah Governor Spencer Cox said Sunday, as reported by AP.

Investigators were still piecing together information about the suspect, Tyler Robinson, and were not yet ready to discuss a potential motive. But Cox said that Robinson, who is not cooperating with law enforcement, disliked Kirk and may have been “radicalised” online.

Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point USA to bring more young, conservative evangelical Christians into politics as effective activists. He was a confidant of US President Donald Trump, leading to a flood of tributes that included a vigil Sunday night at the Kennedy Center in Washington.

Kirk, a 31-year-old father of two, became prominent in part through his speaking tours, and he was shot Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University.

“There clearly was a leftist ideology,” Sepncer Cox said on NBC’s Meet the Press, citing interviews with Robinson’s relatives and acquaintances, AP reported.

“Friends have confirmed that there was kind of that deep, dark internet, the Reddit culture, and these other dark places of the internet where this person was going deep.”

He pointed to references found engraved on the ammunition used to kill Kirk, which included anti-fascist and meme-culture language. Court records show that one bullet casing had the message, “Hey, fascist! Catch!”

A Republican who has called on all partisans to tone down their rhetoric following the attack, the governor added, “I really don’t have a dog in this fight. If this were a radicalised MAGA person, I’d be saying that as well.”

He said more details could emerge when suspect Tyler Robinson appears in court on Tuesday.

Cox confirmed that Robinson’s partner is transgender, a detail some politicians have cited as possible evidence that Kirk was targeted for his anti-transgender stance.

However, authorities have not indicated whether this is a factor in their ongoing investigation into Robinson's motive.

“The roommate was a romantic partner, a male transitioning to female,” Cox said. “I can say that he has been incredibly cooperative; this partner has been very cooperative, had no idea that this was happening.”

Investigators have spoken to Robinson’s relatives and carried out a search warrant at his family’s home in Washington, Utah, about 240 miles (390 kilometres) southwest of Utah Valley University.

State records show Robinson is registered to vote but not affiliated with a political party and is listed as inactive, meaning he did not vote in the two most recent general elections. His parents are registered Republicans.

The suspect grew up in southwestern Utah Robinson grew up around St George, in the southwestern corner of Utah, between Las Vegas and natural landmarks including Bryce Canyon and Zion National Parks.

He became a member of “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” widely known as the Mormon church, at a young age, church spokesperson Doug Andersen said.

Online activity by Robinson’s mother reflects an active family that travelled widely. In one photo, a young Robinson can be seen smiling as he grips the handles of a .50-calibre heavy machine gun outside a military facility.