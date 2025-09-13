Charlie Kirk murder: Man seen cheering after shooting clarifies, says he did it to ‘create distraction’

A man who shouted “USA” while apparently cheering after Charlie Kirk was shot has issued clarification on the incident that went viral on social media. In a video posted on X, he said he did so to “create distraction” rather than provocation as he wanted to showcase "strength and encourage others”.

"I stood and shouted 'USA,' not as a provocation, but to project strength, encourage others, and create a distraction that might help calm panic or even save lives," David said. He mentioned that, although he doesn't know much about Kirk's content, he "would never wish to celebrate harm to anyone."

“When I heard a sharp crack at first I thought it might have been fireworks or a disruptive prank. I looked up to the horizon for smoke. When none appeared, I realized it must have been a firearm,” he explained.

David further said a friend's reaction made him believe “Charlie had been gravely injured” and “instinctively checked the security team’s movement”. He added he's “the happiest person you ever met in your entire life”, noting, "my soldiers, including Charlie, dying so you guys can mock each other". However, he didn't clear who he meant by “soldiers”.

Viral video In the footage, the man can be seen glancing back toward the source of the gunfire as 31-year-old Kirk was shot in the neck during his speech. While the panicked crowd scrambled for cover, he stayed on his feet, seemingly reveling in the chaos.

Charlie Kirk, a prominent Trump supporter and founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on Wednesday, September 10, during a speech at Utah Valley University. A well-known activist, author, and podcast host, Kirk played a key role in rallying young voter support for Trump and the Republican Party. He founded the organisation in 2012 at just 18 years old, aiming to spread conservative values among high school and college students. Over time, he rose to prominence in American politics by creating a large grassroots movement and positioning himself as a "culture warrior."