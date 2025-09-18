Charlie Kirk murder suspect’s mother reveals son ‘became more political,’ supported ‘pro-gay and trans rights’

Tyler Robinson, accused in the Utah college shooting that killed Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, underwent a drastic transformation in the year leading up to the attack, according to statements made by his mother to investigators.

Robinson, once a college scholarship recipient with what his family believed was a promising future, had "become more political," his mother told police. She said he increasingly leaned left, openly supporting "pro-gay and trans rights."

Clashes at home The family home became a battleground of ideologies, with Robinson and his father often engaged in heated disputes.

“They argued constantly,” his mother recalled, according to court documents. Investigators noted that the disagreements reflected “sharply different views,” which escalated as Robinson’s political stance hardened.

Dismissing Charlie Kirk’s event Robinson’s disdain for Charlie Kirk was clear before the tragedy. His mother said he mocked Kirk’s planned Utah Valley University (UVU) event, dismissing it as a "stupid" venue and claiming the conservative activist "spreads too much hate."

A relationship tied to his radicalization Authorities said Robinson’s political turn intensified after he began living with a biological male roommate who was transitioning to female. Interviews with his mother suggest she saw the relationship as pivotal in his “radicalization” during the past year.

Planned shooting for a week Authorities allege that Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused in the fatal shooting of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, had planned the attack for more than a week before firing from a rooftop at Utah Valley University (UVU). Prosecutors said Robinson deliberately targeted Kirk “because of his political expression” during a September 10 event that drew hundreds of students.

Kirk, 31, a prominent conservative activist and confidant of President Donald Trump, was answering a question on gun violence and transgender issues when he was shot and killed.

Messages, note, and confession Prosecutors revealed that Robinson’s DNA was found on the trigger of the rifle, which belonged to his grandfather. In text messages to his romantic partner, Robinson admitted his intent: “Some hate can’t be negotiated out.” He also left a handwritten note hidden under his computer keyboard that read: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

Robinson later texted his partner that he had discarded his clothes and hidden the weapon after the attack, urging them to delete incriminating messages. Authorities eventually recovered the Mauser .30-06 rifle wrapped in a towel in nearby woods.

Charges announced Robinson, of Washington, Utah, has been charged with aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child. Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray confirmed on Tuesday that his office will seek the death penalty. Robinson remains jailed without bond and is awaiting representation by a court-appointed public defender.