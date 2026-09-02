Charlie Kirk murder trial: Judge rules case against suspect Tyler Robinson can move forward; could face death penalty

A Utah judge on Tuesday (local time) ruled that the trial of Tyler Robinson, the 23-year-old accused of killing Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative political activist, can move forward.
District Judge Tony Graf announced his decision following a day-long probable cause hearing. Prosecutors asked the court to send the case to arraignment, while defence lawyers maintained that the evidence was not strong enough to move forward, NBC News reported.
The judge said prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence to support an aggravated murder charge against Robinson, who faces a possible death sentence if convicted. He has, however, yet to enter a plea.
Robinson is facing trial after allegedly killing Kirk with a single rifle round fired from a rooftop during an event at Utah Valley University on 10 September. Kirk, 31, the co-founder of youth advocacy group Turning Point USA and a close ally of President Donald Trump, was addressing a crowd of more than 3,000 people during a tour for the group when he was shot from a nearby building. His assassination rocked US politics last year.
The high-stakes hearing on Tuesday came roughly two months after prosecutors laid out a comprehensive public reconstruction of the alleged events surrounding Kirk’s assassination and presented evidence against the suspect, including security video, digital records and forensic material.
Ahead of announcing the ruling, lawyers on both sides presented their closing arguments in the case on Tuesday. The evidence had already been presented in July. During the state’s closing arguments, Utah County prosecutor Ryan McBride told the court, “It’s not difficult to understand the motive here,” adding, “The defendant’s views were repugnant to the positions that Charlie Kirk famously took.”
McBride also alleged that Robinson endangered the lives of people who were present at Kirk’s event in September last year. He said, “You can’t shoot a rifle into a crowd of 3,000 people without knowing that you create a great risk of death to all those around your target.”
However, Robinson’s defence attorney, Richard Novak, argued that the state could not prove what motivated Kirk’s assassination. Novak said, “There’s no evidence as to really what was in Mr. Robinson’s mind, if in fact he was the shooter, about Charlie Kirk,” and added, “Because we have no testimony that Mr. Robinson had ever spoken about Charlie Kirk, that he’d ever heard anything he’d said, that he’d ever discussed anything” about Kirk.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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