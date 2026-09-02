Charlie Kirk murder trial: Judge rules case against suspect Tyler Robinson can move forward; could face death penalty

A Utah judge on Tuesday (local time) ruled that the trial of Tyler Robinson, the 23-year-old accused of killing Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative political activist, can move forward.
District Judge Tony Graf announced his decision following a day-long probable cause hearing. Prosecutors asked the court to send the case to arraignment, while defence lawyers maintained that the evidence was not strong enough to move forward, NBC News reported.
The judge said prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence to support an aggravated murder charge against Robinson, who faces a possible death sentence if convicted. He has, however, yet to enter a plea.
Robinson is facing trial after allegedly killing Kirk with a single rifle round fired from a rooftop during an event at Utah Valley University on 10 September. Kirk, 31, the co-founder of youth advocacy group Turning Point USA and a close ally of President Donald Trump, was addressing a crowd of more than 3,000 people during a tour for the group when he was shot from a nearby building. His assassination rocked US politics last year.
The high-stakes hearing on Tuesday came roughly two months after prosecutors laid out a comprehensive public reconstruction of the alleged events surrounding Kirk’s assassination and presented evidence against the suspect, including security video, digital records and forensic material.
Ahead of announcing the ruling, lawyers on both sides presented their closing arguments in the case on Tuesday. The evidence had already been presented in July. During the state’s closing arguments, Utah County prosecutor Ryan McBride told the court, “It’s not difficult to understand the motive here,” adding, “The defendant’s views were repugnant to the positions that Charlie Kirk famously took.”
McBride also alleged that Robinson endangered the lives of people who were present at Kirk’s event in September last year. He said, “You can’t shoot a rifle into a crowd of 3,000 people without knowing that you create a great risk of death to all those around your target.”
However, Robinson’s defence attorney, Richard Novak, argued that the state could not prove what motivated Kirk’s assassination. Novak said, “There’s no evidence as to really what was in Mr. Robinson’s mind, if in fact he was the shooter, about Charlie Kirk,” and added, “Because we have no testimony that Mr. Robinson had ever spoken about Charlie Kirk, that he’d ever heard anything he’d said, that he’d ever discussed anything” about Kirk.