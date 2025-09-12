Charlie Kirk murder: Utah police releases more photos of suspect shooter, urges people to share info with FBI

A day after American conservative political activist, Charlie Kirk, was shot dead on the Utah University campus, the Utah Department of Public Safety released additional photos of the person of interest in connection with Kirk's murder.

Taking to X, the Utah Public Safety wrote, “We're releasing additional photos of the person of interest in connection with the murder of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.”

It also asked people to share information with the FBI, which is searching for the suspect.

FBI too release fresh images: The FBI has also released new pictures of the "person of interest" in the Charlie Kirk murder case.

"The FBI continues to work alongside our law enforcement partners to seek justice in the murder of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. We are releasing additional photos of a person of interest," they said.

According to AFP, law enforcement officials, including members of an FBI forensics team, investigate near the crime scene where political activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

About the incident: Earlier, the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder – Kirk – was shot and killed on Wednesday (September 10) during an event at Utah Valley University.

Kirk was shot while he was speaking at a “Prove Me Wrong Table” as part of his national college tour, called The American Comeback Tour. The fatal incident took place in the Sorensen Center courtyard of Utah Valley University.

His casket is to be flown from Utah to Arizona aboard Air Force Two Thursday, AP source said.

President Donald Trump described Kirk as someone who understood “the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America.” Trump ordered flags across the US to be flown at half-staff until 6 p.m. ET Sunday.