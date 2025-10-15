Charlie Kirk posthumously awarded Presidential Medal by Trump; Erika Kirk calls it ‘best birthday gift’ in her speech

President Donald Trump posthumously presented Charlie Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the country on Tuesday (local time). Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, accepted the award on his behalf. She called it the “best birthday gift” in her speech that has gone viral.

“We’re here to honor and remember a fearless warrior for liberty, beloved leader who galvanized the next generation like nobody I’ve ever seen before, and an American patriot of the deepest conviction, the finest quality and the highest caliber," Trump mentioned during the medal ceremony, according to AP.

Erika Kirk's speech after accepting the award As Erika wiped away tears, her voice breaking and sometimes dropping to a whisper, she spoke about her late husband's life, his political convictions and the legacy he left behind.

After accepting the award, she stated, "Thank you, Mr. President, for honoring my husband, in such a profound and meaningful way. And thank you for making this event a priority. Your support of our family and the work that Charlie devoted his life to will be something I cherish forever.”

Also Read | Is Erika Kirk banned from Romania? Know the truth behind viral claims

“And thank you for making this event a priority amid the peace process in the Middle East," Erika mentioned.

Erika Kirk

“God began a mighty work through my husband, and I intend to see it through. In the torches in our hands now — it's in mine, it's in yours, it's in all of yours, it's in all the students with Turning Point USA,” she said, as per Fox News.

While nearing the conclusion of her emotional speech, she shared a birthday message from their daughter, saying, “Happy birthday, daddy. I want to give you a stuffed animal. I want you to eat a cupcake with ice cream, and I want you to go have a birthday surprise. I love you.”

Watch Erika Kirk's viral speech

Who was Charlie Kirk? Charlie Kirk, 31, who started out as a teenage conservative activist on college campuses and later became a well-known podcaster, cultural commentator, and strong ally Trump, was fatally shot last month while attending a public event at a college in Utah. He was a leading voice of the combative, populist brand of conservatism that has come to define the Republican Party in the Trump era. A vocal Christian conservative known for his controversial remarks on issues such as gender, race, and politics, he founded Turning Point USA in 2012.