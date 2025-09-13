Charlie Kirk’s advice to Israeli immigrant resurfaces: 'Police are not going to protect you' - viral video

Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist and close associate of US President Donald Trump, was fatally shot during a college event at Utah University on Wednesday.

In the wake of the tragedy, a video has gone viral showing the conservative influencer telling an Israeli immigrant that “the police and the president won't save you,” a comment now drawing attention amid the Utah shooting incident.

Here's what Kirk said During an event, an Israeli immigrant recounted a disturbing incident to Charlie Kirk, saying, “I was speaking to my mom in Hebrew on the phone when some men with hammers approached me, threatening to kill me and telling me to leave.”

Kirk asked, “They threatened to kill you?”

The man confirmed, and then asked Kirk what he would have done in his place.

In response, Kirk offered blunt advice, saying, “I would have learned to defend myself. Life is tough. I appreciate that you're going to the police, but they're not going to protect you. I appreciate that you're going to the President, but he’s not going to protect you either. It's hunting season for Jews in the US right now, and it's a sick thing. We will defend you. But Jews are open targets right now, from the Arab radical left. So take a UFC course. Learn to defend yourself.”

Watch the video here:

Following Kirk’s death, President Donald Trump announced the news on Truth Social, calling him “great, and even legendary.” He wrote, “No one understood or had the heart of the youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by all, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.”

As a mark of respect, Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff and issued a presidential proclamation in Kirk’s honour. The president, who survived a shooting at a campaign rally last year with a minor ear injury, described his relationship with Kirk as close and personal.

Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was a prominent conservative podcaster, culture warrior, and a close ally of Trump.

A leading figure among right-wing youth activists, Kirk played a central role in reshaping the Republican Party’s 2024 get-out-the-vote strategy, based on the belief that thousands of infrequent Trump supporters could be mobilised with the right outreach.

As reported by Reuters, Utah Governor Spencer Cox declined to speculate on the motive behind Charlie Kirk’s killing, but pointed to a chilling detail uncovered by investigators: one of the shell casings found at the scene was inscribed with the message “Here fascist! CATCH.” When asked by reporters about its significance, Cox responded, “I think that speaks for itself.”

As of Friday, only limited information about Tyler Robinson, the suspect, had surfaced. Cox noted that Robinson had lived for many years with his family in Washington County, in the southwestern corner of Utah, near the Arizona and Nevada borders, according to the report.

State records show that Robinson had no prior criminal history. While he was a registered voter, records indicate he was not affiliated with any political party.

It's hunting season for Jews in the US right now, and it's a sick thing.

Known for his often-provocative discourse on race, gender, immigration and gun rights, Kirk would use such events to invite members of the crowd to debate him and was frequently challenged by both people on the left and the far right.