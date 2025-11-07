Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk wins ‘Legacy Award,’ vows to 'never stay silent'; gets standing ovation

Charlie Kirk's widow and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk was recently honoured with the inaugural “Charlie Kirk Legacy Award.” Around two months after MAGA supporter's cold-blooded assassination, Erika Kirk on Thursday, November 6, received the accolade at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards.

Advertisement

Marking a tribute to the right-wing political activist, this particular award aims to honour individuals who “embody Kirk’s enduring mission of faith, family and free speech,” as per a press releases dated November 3. This award will be presented every year as a tribute to the conservative activist.

Country music sensation Jason Aldean, his wife Brittany Aldean and Fox News host Jesse Watters presented the award at seventh annual Patriot Awards ceremony of FOX Nation which was held at in Brookville, New York.

‘Evil wins when good people stay silent,’ says Erika Kirk As Erika as accepted the award at The Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville, she said, “Thank you to everyone who loved my husband so well."

Advertisement

Erika Kirk in her acceptance speech added, "Charlie would always tell myself and others that America is worth fighting for, and it is, always will be," FOX News reported.

She added, "It’s not how I’m saying it that’s upsetting people. It’s the fact that I’m saying the truth that’s upsetting people."

Narrating the significance of the award, she said, “It’s about my legacy, our children’s legacy, my husband’s legacy. But it’s also about your legacy. And I really want you to take a minute tonight to think about what that is.

“He knew that evil wins when good people stay silent,” Erika asserted. Vowing to keep speaking the truth, she said, “And so for the rest of my life, I will make sure that I don’t stay silent.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Alexa Anderson and Reese Eckard were honoured with the ‘Most Valuable Patriot Award.’

Who is Charlie Kirk? The 31-year-old right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, who was US President Donald Trump's proponent, was shot dead on the campus of Utah Valley University on September 10. Following the tragic death of Turning Point USA founder, Donald Trump posthumously awarded the highest civilian award in the United States, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to the assassinated far-right commentator Charlie Kirk. The ceremony took place at White House's Rose Garden, where Erika accepted the award on her late husband’s behalf.

While awarding the controversial figure and right-wing activist on October 14, Trump said, “So one month after Charlie’s death, we still feel the terrible shock and the pain of his loss like just about nobody I can think of. Charlie Kirk was one of a kind, and he was unstoppable."

Advertisement