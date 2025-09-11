Charlie Kirk’s wife’s last Instagram post with him goes viral — Fans pay tribute following his tragic death

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death, many supporters have revisited Erika Frantzve’s social media, where her final post about her husband now stands as an unintentional tribute.

On September 5, Erika shared an Instagram post reflecting on the birth of their second child earlier this year. The post, titled “Second Baby; Deeper Grace; 10 Things I Did Different This Postpartum”, included a carousel of videos — one featuring Charlie lying on a portable memory foam cot Erika had bought for him.

“Do you like your cot?” Erika asked in the clip.

“Loved the cot,” Kirk replied with a smile. “I have a great wife.”

The lighthearted moment, once simply a sweet exchange between husband and wife, has now taken on heartbreaking significance as the last memory Erika shared of her husband publicly.

A devoted father of two The couple share two young children: a daughter born in 2022 and a son born in May 2024.

Just weeks before his death, Charlie Kirk, Donald Trump's ally and conservative activist, posted a photo of himself sitting on the beach with his daughter, tagging Erika in the post.

“Happy birthday to our incredible daughter,” he wrote. “Teaching her to know God, alongside Erika, is the greatest privilege. Having a family will change your life in the best ways, so get married and have kids. You won’t regret it.”

Tragedy at Utah Valley University On September 10, Kirk was fatally shot during a debate event at Utah Valley University. He was 31 years old.

The gunman, positioned on a nearby rooftop, fired a single shot that killed the activist instantly. Erika and their children were in the audience when the tragedy unfolded.

A life built around debate Kirk rose to prominence after co-founding Turning Point USA at just 18 years old. The group became a powerful voice for conservative students on US campuses, frequently clashing with liberal-leaning peers over issues such as transgender identity, climate change, and family values.

His fiery debates made him a polarizing figure — admired by supporters and criticized by opponents. But away from the stage, he was remembered as a devoted husband and father.

Outpouring of support for Erika Frantzve In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s tragic death, social media has been flooded with messages of sympathy and prayers for his wife, Erika Frantzve, and their family. The messages reflect a wave of national support for Erika Frantzve as they mourn the loss of the conservative activist, underscoring the profound impact Kirk had across the country.

One user wrote, “I am praying for you, you precious woman of God, that God would restore your husband to health. We love your family. You are not alone. Many love and support you. Most of all Almighty God.”

Another added, “I can’t sleep, taking it as the Lord giving me opportunity to pray for you.”

Several users expressed hope and faith for Kirk’s well-being. One remarked, “Declaring the miraculous to take place for Charlie, in Jesus name. Praying for you and your precious family. May the Lord strengthen you. The nation is praying for your dear husband right now.”

Others highlighted the national impact of Kirk’s loss. “Praying for you Erika. I’m so incredibly sorry for your loss. Charlie was loved nationwide. He will not be forgotten,” a supporter said.

A more detailed post reflected both sorrow and outrage: “The whole country is praying for you, angry for you, and standing with you. I am so sorry this world is filled with so much evil and hatred, but Charlie has always stood for so much more than we ever could. He spoke for what’s right with unwavering faith, dignity and strength. These hate crimes need to be recognized as a terroristic threat to our loved ones & our country. God bless your family, and your children and may Charlie’s courage, dedication, empathy and compassion move with us as we fight for what’s right against hatred in his honor.”

Other users simply conveyed their heartfelt condolences: “Praying for you ma’am. No one deserves what you and your family are going through. I’m so sorry.”