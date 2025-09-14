Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson not cooperating, transitioning roommate helping FBI probe: Utah Governor

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said on Sunday (September 14) that the man accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk is refusing to cooperate with investigators, even as people close to him, including a transitioning roommate, are working with federal authorities.

Utah Governor Cox on Robinson’s silence Cox told ABC News that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, identified as the alleged shooter, “has not confessed” and remains uncooperative. “He is not cooperating, but all the people around him are cooperating. And I think that's very important,” the governor said.

Formal charges expected Robinson is currently in custody, with formal charges expected on Tuesday, Cox confirmed.

Governor confirms roommate transitioning The governor also addressed reports about Robinson’s living situation, saying his roommate — described as a boyfriend who is transitioning from male to female — is fully cooperating with the FBI. “We can confirm that his roommate was indeed a boyfriend who is transitioning from male to female,” Cox said, adding that investigators are reviewing communications between Robinson and the roommate.

Public records show Robinson shared an address with 22-year-old Lance Twiggs. A family member described Twiggs as the “black sheep” of their family but declined to comment on the nature of the relationship.

Discord messages prove key evidence Investigators say the roommate’s Discord messages with Robinson, including discussions about bullet casings and retrieving a rifle from a “drop point,” were critical in linking him to the attack. Authorities recovered a .30-06-caliber Mauser rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near Utah Valley University, where Kirk was shot during a speaking event last week. Casings at the scene bore inscriptions, including one that read, “Hey fascist! catch!”

Kirk shot after transgender question Kirk, 31, was struck in the neck by a single bullet shortly after taking a question about transgender mass shooters during his “American Comeback” campus tour. Federal officials have not yet identified a motive but said they are sifting through a “mountain of evidence” exploring every possible connection.

