Charlie Kirk shooting: FBI announces $100,000 reward as hunt for shooter intensifies, seeks public help

The FBI announced a reward of up to $100,000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of Charlie Kirk's shooter. Kirk, a close ally of Donald Trump, was shot dead during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10.

“The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah,” the federal agency posted on X.

Hours before announcing the reward, the FBI had also posted images of a ‘person of interest’ in connection with the case – seeking public help in identifying the individual.

Charlie Kirk shot Charlie Kirk – aged 31-years-old and a close ally of President Donald Trump — was fatally shot on Wednesday (September 10) at Utah Valley University.

Authorities say the sniper, believed to be of college age, fired a single shot at Kirk in broad daylight before fleeing the scene.

Videos circulating on social media showed Charlie Kirk speaking into a microphone under a white tent adorned with slogans like “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong," when the gunfire erupted. Moments later, Kirk was seen reaching for his neck, with blood streaming across.

Bolt action rifle recovered Law enforcement officials recovered a high-powered Mauser .30 caliber bolt-action rifle hidden in a wooded area near the Utah campus, along a path they believe the shooter took while escaping. The weapon, along with ammunition, is undergoing forensic analysis.

Who was Charlie Kirk? At the age of just 31-years, Charlie Kirk had become a key figure in US politics. He was the CEO and co-founder of conservative youth organization Turning Point USA.