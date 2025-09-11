Charlie Kirk shooting: FBI releases pictures of ‘person of interest’, urges public to help identify the suspect

The FBI’s Salt Lake City office has released images of a “person of interest” in connection with the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Authorities are asking the public for help in identifying the individual, marking the first time law enforcement has released images of a suspect believed to be involved in Kirk’s death.

The images depict an individual dressed in a hat, sunglasses, and a long-sleeved black shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for tips that help identify and apprehend those responsible for Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Charlie Kirk fatally shot at Utah Valley University Charlie Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot on Wednesday (September 10) at Utah Valley University in a targeted attack.

Authorities say the sniper, believed to be of college age, fired a single shot at Kirk in broad daylight before fleeing the scene. Law enforcement officials recovered a high-powered Mauser .30 caliber bolt-action rifle hidden in a wooded area near the campus, along a path they believe the shooter took while escaping. The weapon, along with ammunition, is undergoing forensic analysis.

Authorities described the suspect as blending in on the campus prior to the attack.

Two individuals initially detained in connection with the shooting were released after authorities determined they were not involved.

While the shooter’s identity, motive, and whereabouts remain unknown, officials say they have tracked movements on campus leading up to the attack.

The shooting occurred during a Turning Point USA event at the Sorensen Center courtyard, where Kirk was answering questions about gun violence. Witnesses captured the moment on video, showing Kirk speaking into a microphone when a shot rang out, striking him in the neck. Spectators screamed and fled the area in panic.

Trump announced he would award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, while Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, planned to visit Kirk’s family in Salt Lake City. Vance described Kirk as instrumental in organizing the 2024 Republican campaign and staffing Trump’s second administration, calling him “pivotal” to the administration’s success.

