Charlie Kirk shooting: Suspect Tyler Robinson seen in new video walking near UVU hours before fatal attack

Newly-obtained video appears to show Tyler Robinson, the man arrested for suspicion over fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk, walking near Utah Valley University (UVU) hours before the attack, TMZ reported.

The footage, obtained by the news outlet, shows Robinson at 8:07 a.m. on Wednesday (September 10) walking through a neighborhood near the campus, wearing sunglasses, a maroon t-shirt, shorts, and sneakers. Previously released video from later that morning, around 11:49 a.m., shows a man believed to be Robinson wearing a black t-shirt with an American flag on it.

Both videos show him walking along the same path, with the earlier footage marking the first publicly released images of Robinson in the outfit he reportedly wore that morning, according to authorities. The FBI had previously only released images of him in black clothing, which he allegedly wore during the shooting.

Charlie Kirk was shot at 12:23 p.m. local time on Wednesday while on campus.

Robinson was apprehended late Thursday night following an extensive manhunt. He is currently being held without bail in a Utah jail on charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice. Formal charges have not yet been filed.

Investigation continues into Charlie Kirk shooting Authorities are still probing the motive behind the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University (UVU), as his family prepares a memorial next week to honor his life and legacy.

Suspect arrested, charges pending Tyler Robinson, 22, of Washington, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder and other felony offenses. Prosecutors are preparing formal charges, which could be filed early next week when Robinson makes his first court appearance. Investigators have interviewed Robinson’s relatives and executed a search warrant at his family home, located about 240 miles southwest of UVU.

Motive still unclear Authorities have provided limited details about why Robinson allegedly targeted Kirk. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that Robinson’s family reported he “had become more political in recent years.”

Robinson is registered to vote but is unaffiliated with any political party and did not vote in the last two general elections. His parents are registered Republicans. Ammunition found with the weapon used in the attack was engraved with anti-fascist and meme-culture messages, including one casing reading, “Hey, fascist! Catch!”

Suspect background Robinson grew up in St. George, Utah, and became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a young age. He has two younger brothers, and his family frequently engaged in outdoor activities including boating, fishing, riding ATVs, zip-lining, and target shooting. Social media posts show Robinson posing with firearms from a young age.

A high-achieving student, Robinson scored in the 99th percentile nationally and was admitted to Utah State University in 2021 on a prestigious scholarship, though he attended only one semester. He is currently enrolled as a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College in St. George.

Memorial planned in Arizona Turning Point USA, Kirk’s organization, will hold a memorial on September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, home of the Arizona Cardinals. Kirk’s casket arrived Thursday in Arizona aboard Air Force Two, accompanied by Vice President JD Vance.