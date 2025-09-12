Charlie Kirk killing: FBI video, photos shed light on suspected shooter — Here’s what we know about ‘college-age’ man

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released a surveillance video of the “person of interest” in American right-wing activist Charlie Kirk's killing, shedding some light on the suspect. The video, showed a slim man with dark hair, wearing a baseball cap and black T-shirt, who investigators said appeared to be of “college age”.
The FBI has offered a reward of up to $1,00,000 for information relating to Kirk's killer. According to Utah's Republican Governor Spencer Fox, authorities have received more than 7,000 leads on the suspect, who can be seen escaping from the scene at Utah Valley University in the video.
Speaking to reporters, Cox said “we cannot do our job without the public's help”, and added that the state would pursue the death penalty for the suspect once arrested.
On September 12, the FBI stated it had recovered the weapon they believe was used to kill Kirk, and also released photos of the suspect on social media.
Kirk, 31, was the executive director of Turning Point USA and a close ally of US President Donald Trump. He was shot on September 10 while answering a question on mass shootings in America. Kirk was a staunch supporter of guns rights in the US.
(With inputs from Agencies)