Charlie Kirk killing: FBI video, photos shed light on suspected shooter — Here’s what we know about ‘college-age’ man

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released a surveillance video of the “person of interest” in American right-wing activist Charlie Kirk's killing, shedding some light on the suspect. The video, showed a slim man with dark hair, wearing a baseball cap and black T-shirt, who investigators said appeared to be of “college age”.

The FBI has offered a reward of up to $1,00,000 for information relating to Kirk's killer. According to Utah's Republican Governor Spencer Fox, authorities have received more than 7,000 leads on the suspect, who can be seen escaping from the scene at Utah Valley University in the video.

Speaking to reporters, Cox said “we cannot do our job without the public's help”, and added that the state would pursue the death penalty for the suspect once arrested.

On September 12, the FBI stated it had recovered the weapon they believe was used to kill Kirk, and also released photos of the suspect on social media.

FBI Video: What does it show about suspected Charlie Kirk shooter? The video, posted to the FBI website, as the agency sought public help to identify the suspect, showed a man slipping behind a building, swing himself over the edge of the roof, and run across the grass and parking lot to vanish into the trees, Bloomberg reported.

In terms of age, authorities said the shooter appeared to be college age, and blended into the campus crowd to position himself on the rooftop.

According to police, the alleged gunman was wearing a dark coloured T-shirt with an American flag and eagle, a black backpack, black Converse shoes with white sole, and a baseball cap with a triangle when he escaped, as per reports by Bloomberg and AFP.

Officials also found palm prints and footprints on the scene which are being examined for forensic evidence, it added.

The gun recovered by officials was a high-powered Mauser bolt-action rifle, which is also being examined for evidence, sources told Bloomberg. The rifle was a 30-06 calibre, AFP reported.

FBI video of alleged Charlie Kirk shooter: WATCH Kirk, 31, was the executive director of Turning Point USA and a close ally of US President Donald Trump. He was shot on September 10 while answering a question on mass shootings in America. Kirk was a staunch supporter of guns rights in the US.