‘Charlie Kirk was coming…’: What Tyler Robinson told family over dinner before fatal shooting

Charlie Kirk's shooter Tyler Robinson had mentioned about the activist's visit to Utah Valley University to his family over dinner, prior to Kirk's fatal shooting.

“The family member referenced a recent incident in which Robinson came to dinner prior to September 10. And in the conversation with another family member, Robinson mentioned Charlie Kirk was coming to UVU,” Utah governor Cox said during the press conference on Friday.

What shooter's family said Tyler Robinson had even become more political in the recent years, his family members told investigators, added Cox.

He also said that the shooter's family members discussed how they did not like the Trump ally and his viewpoints – stating that "Kirk was full of hate and was spreading hate."

Who is Tyler Robinson Charlie Kirk's shooter – Tyler Robinson – was arrested on Friday after hours of manhunt. He was identified as a 22-year-old Utah local.

It appears that Robinson's last voter registration date was on July 13, 2021, and his political party is none declared based on public records, reported NBC News.