Charlie Kirk's funeral today: Who can attend, timing and other key details

Charlie Kirk's public memorial is today at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis. President Trump, JD Vance and top officials are expected to speak.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated21 Sep 2025, 07:41 AM IST
Attendees hold candles during a candlelight vigil and prayer event for Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. Kirk was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University earlier in the day.(Getty Images via AFP)

A public memorial for Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist and close ally of President Trump who was assassinated last week, will be held on Sunday morning in Arizona. The service will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix where Kirk’s organisation, Turning Point USA, is based.

Admission to the funeral is free and will be on a 'first-come, first-served' basis, according to The New York Times. Attendees have been invited to register online in advance, and the funeral could be attended by over 100,000 people, BBC reported.

Who is expected to speak?

President Trump and several senior members of his administration will address the memorial. Vice President JD Vance, who was a close friend of Kirk will also speak.

Cabinet members taking part include Marco Rubio, secretary of state; Pete Hegseth, secretary of defence; Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence; Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff; and Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff and key figure in shaping Mr Trump’s domestic policy agenda.

Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, who has taken over the leadership of Turning Point USA since his assassination, is also scheduled to deliver remarks.

What do attendees need to know?

Turning Point has told attendees to expect tight security, which could lead to longer wait times to enter the stadium. The Department of Homeland Security has classified the service as a top-level security event, similar to the Super Bowl or the New York Marathon.

The organisation said it will not allow anyone to bring a bag. It has also posted a list of banned items — including strollers, signs and “weapons of any kind” — on its webpage for the service.

Parking is free, according to the webpage, but Turning Point is advising attendees to arrive early.

The organisation is also asking attendees to dress in their “Sunday Best” and wear red, white or blue.

How can others watch?

Turning Point has said the event will be live-streamed on Mr. Kirk’s Rumble account. Some news outlets, including Fox News and ABC News Live, also plan to broadcast the service.

