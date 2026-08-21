Eight dead as chartered plane crashes in Alaska; NTSB, FAA to investigate cause

Eight people died as a chartered plane crashed in Alaska on Thursday (local time), as per a report by CNN citing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and military officials.

The aircraft, a Cessna 441, took off from Anchorage and was headed towards Cape Newenham when it crashed about 12:15 p.m. local time, the FAA said.

Two pilots and six passengers were on board in the aircraft, which was a civilian-contracted flight.

The cause of the crash is not known yet. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will probe the cause, with the latter leading the investigation.

Also Read | Pilot killed in collision between small plane and Pennsylvania Police helicopter

Alaskan senator Lisa Murkowski said in a post on X, "I join Alaskans in condolences as we learn of the plane crash in Cape Newenham today. I've traveled extensively with Security Aviation throughout Alaska, and have met many of their experienced pilots. I appreciate the U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB, Alaska State Troopers, and the Rescue Coordination Center for responding to the site. Alaska is praying for those on board, their loved ones, and the team at Security Aviation."

The crashed occurred at the Cape Newenham Airport, which is under the control of the US Air Force. CNN reports that only charatered planes which have previous approval are allowed to land at the Cape Newenham facility except for military aircraft.

The individuals in the aircraft were carrying out a 'vital mission,' as per US Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Davis.

“This is a devastating loss for our military family and the communities we serve,” he was quoted as saying by CNN.

“These individuals were dedicated professionals carrying out a vital mission in a demanding environment," he added.

“Our absolute priority right now is providing unwavering support to their families, friends, and teammates during this devastating time. We are profoundly grateful for the swift and tireless response of our search and recovery professionals,” Davis also said.

Also Read | Kenya safari helicopter crash: Seven killed including five Americans

The names of the deceased will be released once their next of kin are notified, the command also said.

Aviation service provider Security Aviation, whose fleet the crashed aircraft was part of, says on its website that its “fleet of Cessna Conquests are ideally suited for flights in Alaska with challenging weather and airport environments.”