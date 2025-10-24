'Cheated and got caught': Trump accuses Canada of trying to illegally influence US Supreme Court

Day after terminating trade talks with Canada over political advertisement invoking late president Ronald Reagan as free-trader, US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Canada of trying to influence US Supreme Court, saying they cheated and got caught.

“CANADA CHEATED AND GOT CAUGHT!!!They fraudulently took a big buy ad saying that Ronald Reagan did not like Tariffs, when actually he LOVED TARIFFS FOR OUR COUNTRY, AND ITS NATIONAL SECURITY,” said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

The US President further added that Canada is trying to illegally influence the United States Supreme Court in one of the most important rulings in the history of our Country.