'Cheated on wife': Coldplay's Chris Martin 'accidentally exposes' CEO Andy Byron cuddling with HR chief; netizens react

During Coldplay’s Wednesday night show at Boston’s Gillette Stadium, frontman Chris Martin spotted something unusual while scanning the crowd with the "kiss cam."

Advertisement

The camera landed on tech CEO Andy Byron wrapped in a cozy embrace with his HR chief Kristin Cabot, neither of whom is married to the other. As 60,000 fans watched, the pair scrambled to hide their faces, with Byron ducking behind barriers and Cabot burying hers in her hands.

Martin quipped, "Oh look at these two... either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy," drawing roaring laughter. Video of the moment spread like wildfire, racking up millions of views overnight as fans speculated about the nature of their relationship.

Advertisement

Who are the spotlighted pair? Andy Byron is the married CEO of Astronomer, a software company valued at over $1.3 billion. He’s led the firm since mid-2023, steering its data integration tools for major corporations.

Kristin Cabot, his apparent companion at the show, serves as Astronomer’s Chief People Officer, a role where she proudly claims to build "trust with employees of all levels."

Social media users quickly noted Cabot’s LinkedIn photo shows her wearing a wedding ring, though her marital status is unconfirmed. Neither has publicly addressed the viral moment or rumors of an affair.

Advertisement

The company’s headquarters, coincidentally, lie just hours from the concert venue in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Internet erupts over concert drama Online reactions ranged from sympathy for Byron’s wife to disbelief at the pair’s risky behavior. "Why go to a packed stadium if you’re hiding a secret?" questioned one viral tweet.

Advertisement

Others called the exposure "karma at work," while some criticized Martin for amplifying private moments, though he’s previously faced privacy invasions himself.

In 2022, Martin and partner Dakota Johnson secured a restraining order against a stalker who believed she was "married" to the singer and harassed them at their home.

Advertisement

Coldplay concerts often feature crowd interactions, but this marks the first time one has triggered a potential scandal.

As clips spread across TikTok and X, Astronomer faced mounting pressure to address its executives’ behavior.

Also Read | Popular Power Stick deodorant pulled from Walmart, Amazon shelves in recall

Coldplay continues its record-breaking tour, but this Boston stop will likely be remembered less for "Yellow" and more for the blush-worthy kiss cam that overshadowed it.

Advertisement