Check Joseph Tsai's net worth as Alibaba co-founder announces divorce with wife Clara Wu after 30 years of marriage

Clara Wu Tsai and Joseph Tsai are ending their nearly 30-year marriage. A spokesperson exclusively confirmed the decision to Page Six. The rep said that the decision was mutual and made respectfully.

Their relationship has evolved into more of a partnership over time. Though they've grown apart, the divorce remains entirely amicable, the spokesperson said.

Business operations will remain unaffected by this personal decision. Joe stays Chairman of Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment going forward. Clara continues as Vice Chair of the same organisation. Joe remains the Governor of the Brooklyn Nets.

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Clara retains her role as Governor of the New York Liberty. They plan to eventually involve their three grown children.

Regarding Alibaba, no shares will be sold, following this news. Joe's position as Alibaba Chairman remains completely unaffected. Both remain committed to their philanthropic and community work.

Joe Tsai, 62, and Clara Wu, 60, got married in October 1996. Joe currently lives in Hong Kong, and Clara lives in the US. They acquired full ownership of the Nets and the Liberty in 2019. That deal cost $2.35 billion, a record at the time.

The couple founded the Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation in 2014. In 2020, they launched a $50 million Social Justice Fund. Clara separately founded the Wu Tsai Human Performance Alliance in 2021. Both were last seen publicly together in May.

Joseph Tsai Net Worth Joseph Tsai currently holds a real-time net worth of $12.5 billion, according to Forbes. His wealth rose by $174 million on 1 August, up 1.42%. He ranks 255th among the world's richest people at present.

Tsai co-founded Alibaba Group along with Jack Ma. He remains its second-largest individual shareholder. Ma holds the largest individual stake ahead of him. Tsai rose from vice chairman to chairman back in 2023. This occurred amid growing competition facing the e-commerce giant.

In 2024, Tsai sold a stake in BSE Global, the Brooklyn Nets' parent company. He sold 15% to billionaire Julia Koch and her family. This deal was reportedly worth nearly $700 million. Tsai had owned the Brooklyn Nets for 5 years by then.

Tsai holds two degrees from Yale University. These include economics, East Asian studies and a law degree. Born in Taiwan, he currently carries a Canadian passport.

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His wealth history shows notable fluctuation over the past decade. Starting at a relatively low level in 2017, it rose steadily thereafter. Wealth peaked in 2021 before declining through 2022 and 2023. Since 2024, his fortune has climbed consistently upward again. By 2026, his net worth reached its highest point yet.