Check Joseph Tsai's net worth as Alibaba co-founder announces divorce with wife Clara Wu after 30 years of marriage

Clara Wu Tsai and Joseph Tsai are ending their nearly 30-year marriage. A spokesperson exclusively confirmed the decision to Page Six. The rep said that the decision was mutual and made respectfully.

Their relationship has evolved into more of a partnership over time. Though they've grown apart, the divorce remains entirely amicable, the spokesperson said.

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Business operations will remain unaffected by this personal decision. Joe stays Chairman of Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment going forward. Clara continues as Vice Chair of the same organisation. Joe remains the Governor of the Brooklyn Nets.

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Clara retains her role as Governor of the New York Liberty. They plan to eventually involve their three grown children.

Regarding Alibaba, no shares will be sold, following this news. Joe's position as Alibaba Chairman remains completely unaffected. Both remain committed to their philanthropic and community work.

Joe Tsai, 62, and Clara Wu, 60, got married in October 1996. Joe currently lives in Hong Kong, and Clara lives in the US. They acquired full ownership of the Nets and the Liberty in 2019. That deal cost $2.35 billion, a record at the time.

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The couple founded the Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation in 2014. In 2020, they launched a $50 million Social Justice Fund. Clara separately founded the Wu Tsai Human Performance Alliance in 2021. Both were last seen publicly together in May.

Joseph Tsai Net Worth Joseph Tsai currently holds a real-time net worth of $12.5 billion, according to Forbes. His wealth rose by $174 million on 1 August, up 1.42%. He ranks 255th among the world's richest people at present.

Tsai co-founded Alibaba Group along with Jack Ma. He remains its second-largest individual shareholder. Ma holds the largest individual stake ahead of him. Tsai rose from vice chairman to chairman back in 2023. This occurred amid growing competition facing the e-commerce giant.

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In 2024, Tsai sold a stake in BSE Global, the Brooklyn Nets' parent company. He sold 15% to billionaire Julia Koch and her family. This deal was reportedly worth nearly $700 million. Tsai had owned the Brooklyn Nets for 5 years by then.

Tsai holds two degrees from Yale University. These include economics, East Asian studies and a law degree. Born in Taiwan, he currently carries a Canadian passport.

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His wealth history shows notable fluctuation over the past decade. Starting at a relatively low level in 2017, it rose steadily thereafter. Wealth peaked in 2021 before declining through 2022 and 2023. Since 2024, his fortune has climbed consistently upward again. By 2026, his net worth reached its highest point yet.

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Tsai currently features prominently across several Forbes rankings. In 2026, he ranked 22nd among the richest sports team owners. He placed 223rd on the global Billionaires list as well. He ranks 8th among the richest people in Hong Kong.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.