Chelsea vs Los Angeles FC Live Streaming: When and where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tie, CHE vs LAFC probable XIs

Full three points will be on Chelsea's mind when the Blues start their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign against Los Angeles FC in a Group D clash on Tuesday (June 17) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The group also consists of Flamengo from Brazil and Tunisian ES Tunis.
Chelsea are coming into the tournament after securing a top five finish in the English Premier League. It also helped the Blues secure a spot in the next season of the UEFA Champions League. Los Angeles FC sealed their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 spot after a thrilling win over Club America in a play-off encounter.
Chelsea: The Blues could hand a few debuts to the likes of Liam Delap, Dario Essugo and Mamadou Sarr. Notably, Delap landed a deal with Chelsea after impressing at Ipswich Town. The good news for Chelsea is the return of Andrey Santos, who had a successful loan spell at Strasbourg.
The likes of Raheem Sterlin and Joao Felix aren't in the squad after the duo is reportedly exploring ways away from the club. Wesley Fofana is out with injury while Chelsea will miss the services of Mykhailo Mudryk after being provisionally suspended following a failed drug test.
Los Angeles FC: On the other hand, former Chelsea star Olivier Giroud will lead the line for Los Angles FC, along with Denis Bouanga. The France-born Gabon international has so far scored 81 goals in 128 games for Los Angeles FC since joining from Saint-Etienne. Former Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris will start in goal.
Date: June 16
Time: 3 PM ET (June 16) | 12:30 AM IST (June 17)
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson
Los Angeles FC: Lloris; Palencia, Segura, Marlon, Hollingshead; Tillman, Jesus, Delgado; Yeboah, Giroud, Bouanga
The Chelsea vs Los Angeles FC clash in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be streamed live on DAZN's YouTube channel. DAZN is FIFA’s global broadcast partner for Club World Cup 2025 in the United States. There is no update on the tournament's official broadcaster in India.
