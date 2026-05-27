Chemical tank implodes at Washington paper mill in Longview; multiple killed, several injured

An implosion at a pulp and paper mill in southwestern Washington state killed multiple people and critically injured several others on Tuesday morning (May 26), according to local authorities and company officials.

The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. facility, triggering a major emergency response involving firefighters, paramedics and hazardous materials crews.

According to the Longview Fire Department, the incident occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m. on May 26 at the company’s facility located at 3401 Industrial Way in Longview. Officials said a tank containing “white liquor,” a chemical treatment substance used in paper manufacturing, ruptured during operations.

Initial reports described the event as an implosion involving a vat of chemical treatment product. Fire officials later confirmed the rupture caused a hazardous materials emergency.

Injuries and fatalities In a joint statement, officials from Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. and local law enforcement confirmed that the rupture of a chemical storage tank resulted in deaths and “multiple critical injuries.”

Authorities said some victims suffered severe burns and inhalation injuries following the implosion.

Victims were transported by ambulance to area hospitals, including PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

Officials later confirmed fatalities connected to the incident, though the exact number of deaths has not yet been released. Names of the injured and deceased are being withheld pending family notification.

Emergency response A large-scale emergency response was launched involving:

-Longview Fire Department

-Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue

-Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office

-Regional hazardous materials teams and emergency medical personnel

Response crews deployed five fire engines, seven ambulances, multiple chief officers, and a Hazardous Materials Team to stabilize the scene and assist recovery efforts.

Public safety advisory Authorities emphasized there is currently no immediate threat to the surrounding community. Residents have been asked to avoid the area while emergency personnel continue operations safely.

Investigation continues The cause of the tank rupture remains under investigation. Additional updates are expected as officials continue examining the circumstances surrounding the industrial accident.

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