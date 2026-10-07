Chevron CEO warns ‘unwise’ US diesel export ban could worsen global fuel crunch | What it means

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth has warned that a US ban on diesel exports would be “unwise”, arguing that restricting supplies to the global market could worsen the fuel crunch and undermine Washington’s reputation as a reliable energy supplier, CNBC reported.

“Export bans, be they in the US or in other countries, actually take supply off the global market and they run the risk of making the situation worse,” Wirth told CNBC.

“The US has been a reliable supplier to the world at a time when it needs it,” he said, warning that an export ban could create doubts among US allies and partners about the reliability of American energy supplies during periods of crisis.

Why is US considering diesel export ban? The debate comes as diesel prices have surged amid disruptions to global energy markets linked to the Iran war, the Strait of Hormuz crisis and reduced Russian fuel supplies.

US President Donald Trump had threatened to restrict diesel exports unless European countries released more of their own fuel reserves.

The move was aimed at easing pressure on US consumers, farmers, truckers and businesses facing sharply higher fuel costs ahead of the November midterm elections.

However, Trump later said that a diesel export ban was “never really on the table” and, following the G7 agreement, said the US would not impose the ban.

What is G7's move on oil? The Group of Seven has agreed to coordinate the release of 100 million barrels of oil and petroleum products from emergency reserves over four months through the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The plan includes a substantial, front-loaded release of diesel within the first 20 days. The G7 has also committed to avoiding energy export restrictions among its members and called on other producers to refrain from export bans that could worsen market tensions.

The move followed pressure from Washington on European countries to tap their reserves as diesel prices climbed. The G7's action is intended to increase market supply and ease price pressures in the short term.

Why would a US export ban matter globally? The US is an important supplier of refined petroleum products to the international market.

Restricting exports could therefore redirect supplies towards the domestic US market while tightening availability elsewhere, particularly in Europe.

That could push up diesel prices outside the US even as American consumers receive some short-term relief.

Analysts in a CNBC report warned that an export ban could ultimately discourage refining and reduce overall fuel availability.

For now, the immediate threat of a US diesel export ban has receded after Trump backed away from the proposal and the G7 agreed to a coordinated release of reserves.